Samantha Akkineni to Star Opposite Varun Dhawan in Indian spin-off of 'Citadel'?

After Varun Dhawan, Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has been roped in to play the lead role in the Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo’s ‘Citadel’. The American drama series, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is currently being shot in London. Now, it has been revealed that Samantha will be playing the female lead in the Indian version of the action-packed series, reports Bollywood Hungama.com.

‘Citadel’ is an action-adventure espionage series. As for the Indian spin-off, it will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Varun will be seen in the lead role. This will be the first time that Varun and Samantha will be seen sharing screen. Meanwhile, Samantha had earlier collaborated with Raj and DK for the series The Family Man 2.

Earlier, reports suggested that the local productions of ‘Citadel’ will be set in India, Mexico, and Italy. Also, there will be cross-overs and cross-references between the main series and local series.

Advertisement

As per reports, the action-packed spy series will go on the floors in 2022. The series will be mounted on a large scale and the actors will be undergoing training and workshops to learn various forms of action next year before they start shooting.

Samantha Akkineni’s mainstream popularity has skyrocketed after playing the ruthless Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the second season of The Family Man. The actress recently said that the role gave her an opportunity to play a multi-dimensional character which eventually helped her grow as an actor.

“As an actor, I always want to push my boundaries and explore unfamiliar emotions. Women actors tend to get unidimensional characters and it becomes difficult to portray them as there is fear of your performance becoming repetitive. With Raji, it was so different and exciting as it allowed me to explore a new dimension," she was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.