Home » News » Movies » Samantha Akkineni's Appreciation Post for 'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Goes Viral: 'That God Damn Swag'

Samantha Akkineni's Appreciation Post for 'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Goes Viral: 'That God Damn Swag'

Samantha Akkineni is all praises for Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun in her new Instagram post.
Samantha Akkineni is all praises for Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun in her new Instagram post.

Samantha Akkineni has given a shout-out to Allu Arjun for his 'inspiring' performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part I'.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 20, 2021, 07:56 IST

Samantha Akkineni has heaped praise on Telugu superstar Allu Arjun for his “absolutely stunning" performance in recently released ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part I’. Samantha, who also has a special dance number in the movie, took to Instagram to share an ‘appreciation post’ for Allu Arjun.

Sharing a fan-edited poster featuring Allu Arjun in his character from Pushpa, Samantha wrote, “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post! A performance that just keeps you hooked… every second was (fire emojis). I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away… @alluarjunonline was that for me in Pushpa… from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG… absolutely stunning… truly truly inspired." (sic)

Advertisement

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Actor Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others are to appear in important roles as well. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie was released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Samantha appeared in ‘Pushpa’ for a special dance song titled Oo Antava.. Oo Oo Antava. Samantha has a huge fan following down south and across other states in the country. It was proved that the song was a crowd-puller when the lyrical video of the song garnered around 38 million views in just seven days. Reportedly, Samantha’s fans in Chennai went crazy in theatres when the star appeared on the big screen.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 revolves around smuggling and the smuggling industry. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Sukumar has hit the right chords with the tone and direction of the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music befits the film and every song is a chartbuster.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 20, 2021, 07:56 IST