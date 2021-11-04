Samantha Akkineni's Diwali Celebration Features a Deadlift Workout, Watch Video

Samantha Akkineni is celebrating Diwali by strengthening herself. You hear that right. The South superstar took to her Instagram Story section to share glimpses of her working out in her gym. She can be seen doing a rigorous workout which included deadlifts, crunches and pushups. The actress can be seen training hard and her efforts are clearly visible in the videos she shared. Alongside her Diwali workout video, she wrote, “All about the festive spirit but realised it’s definitely not for everyone.."

The Family Man 2 actress has been in the news lately after her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. She is now focused on her professional life and the actor is reportedly up for more Hindi language projects. Reports also suggest that Samantha has already signed her first Hindi language film and will soon be making an official announcement.

As per the latest reports, Samantha has been approached to play the leading lady in a Bollywood film that will be bankrolled by none other than actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently launched her own production house ‘Outsiders Films’.

Besides, there are also reports that Samantha has purchased a flat in Mumbai to focus on her career in the Hindi film industry. As far as other projects are concerned, she currently has ‘Shaakuntalam’ in Telugu and ‘Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal’ in Tamil. Samantha will be seen in the role of Shakuntala in the film ‘Shaakuntalam’, which is inspired by a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

Ever since her separation, the actress has been sharing motivational quotes on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she shared an inspirational thought that her mother shared with her. “I’m strong, I’m resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I’m loving, I’m determined, I’m fierce, I’m human, I’m a warrior," read Samantha’s post, which she captioned with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid.

Samantha recently announced separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," the note read.

