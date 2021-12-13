Samantha Akkineni's First Dance Number Oo Antava Lands in Trouble for This Reason

Samantha Akkineni’s dance number in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise was an instant hit on release, but the song has now landed in trouble as per reports. According to reports, a case has been filed against the song Oo Antava by a men’s association for allegedly portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals.

The men’s association, in their complaint, demanded a ban on the song in the Andhra Pradesh court, as reported by PinkVilla. The court is yet to give its verdict. This is the actor’s first-ever dance number.

The special song was released on December 10. Musician Devi Sri Prasad has composed a peppy number for Samantha. Also, Prasad’s music composition is known for giving the best item numbers in Telugu films.

Meanwhile, helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is releasing in theatres on December 17. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and others in key roles. It is a two-part story with red sandalwood smuggling as the theme and will be released in multiple languages.

On the other hand, after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and the success of The Family Man 2, there are speculations that Samantha Akkineni will be doing a full-fledged Hindi film under Taapsee Pannu’s banner Outsider Films. The two actresses also attended a roundtable meeting in Mumbai recently followed by her appearance at the IFFI, Goa with the team on The Family Man 2.

Samantha Akkineni also bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. She will also be featured in an item song on Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Apart from these, Samantha’s projects which are currently in the pipeline are Shaakuntalam in Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil.

