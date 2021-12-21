Samantha Akkineni's Fitting Reply to 'Oo Antava' Criticism: 'Being Sexy Is Next Level Hard Work'

Samantha Akkineni has been making headlines for her first-ever special song, titled Oo Antava. The special dance number featuring Samantha in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part I’ has taken social media by storm. While a section of the internet is impressed by Samantha’s never-seen-before avatar, some didn’t approve of her bold side. However, the actress is happy with all the love that her fans have showered on her for ‘Oo Antava’.

On Monday, the Telugu star took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude for her fans and also shared a mirror-cracking still from the song. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too… I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up… but being sexy is next level hard work… phew

#ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love!"

Notably, Samantha initially thought of giving up the offer. She considered it after the film’s director Sukumar gave her the example of Pooja Hegde’s dance number in Rangasthalam. The Family Man 2 actress also shared her experience of working in the dance number. According to BollywoodLife, she said, “It’s really challenging to get the steps perfect, the beat, and dance with Allu Arjun, it’s my god tiring."

Samantha Akkineni also heaped praise on Allu Arjun for his “absolutely stunning" performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part I’. Samantha shared an ‘appreciation post’ for Allu Arjun.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 revolves around smuggling and the smuggling industry. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Sukumar has hit the right chords with the tone and direction of the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music befits the film and every song is a chartbuster.

