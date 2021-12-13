Samantha Akkineni's Hospital Visit Worries Fans, Actress' Team Shares Health Update

After Samantha Akkineni was rumoured to have developed a severe viral infection, her manager has clarified that it is nothing but a slight cough. Earlier on Monday, the actress had visited a private hospital, which triggered gossip on her health condition.

The news created wide speculation among the public and her fans got worried about Samantha’s health condition. To clear the air, an official statement from Samantha’s manager has been released.

The statement denies any seriousness, brushing off rumours about her health. The ‘Oh Baby’ actress had a slight cough, for which she visited a private hospital. As a precautionary action, Samantha also underwent a Covid test which was only done to rule out any possible infection.

“Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 is healthy. She is taking rest at her home after undergoing a test at AIG Hospital due to a slight cough yesterday. Do not believe any rumours or social media gossips," Samantha’s manager told the media.

This clarification from Samantha’s team has come as a big relief for the fans who are now wishing her a speedy recovery.

Samantha, who recently participated in shooting for ‘Pushpa’s item song, had jived with Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, the actress’ first-ever dance number Oo Antava for Pushpa landed in legal trouble. According to reports, a case has been filed against the song Oo Antava by a men’s association for allegedly portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals.

The men’s association, in their complaint, demanded a ban on the song in the Andhra Pradesh court, as reported by PinkVilla. The court is yet to give its verdict. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is releasing in theatres on December 17. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and others in key roles. It is a two-part story with red sandalwood smuggling as the theme and will be released in multiple languages.

(With IANS inputs)

