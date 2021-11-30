Samantha Akkineni's Item Song for Allu Arjun's Film Pushpa Teased with Back Shot Poster of Actress

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa has been hitting headlines much before its release for various reasons. One of them being the much-hyped item song featuring actress Samantha Akkineni. The makers of Pushpa had announced earlier this month that Samantha has been roped in for a special performance in their much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rise. The makers also added that this will mark Samantha’s first special appearance in a special song, which becomes more challenging for them to put things together.

Cashing in on the hype around the film and the actress herself, Mythri Movie Makers have now dropped a sneak peek at the song. They have shared a back shot of the actress in a poster for the song, without revealing her face or any details about the song. “A Rocking Number with Icon Star @alluarjun & @Samanthaprabhu2 being shot in a gigantic set. Get ready to witness the ‘Sizzling Song of The Year’ soon," their official twitter handle said.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in an important role. Actor Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others are to appear in important roles as well. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha has been making news with her very move. The item song in Pushpa is one of her most-anticipated upcoming projects.

