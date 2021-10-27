Samantha Akkineni's New Picture Features Her Stylist Preetham Jukalker

Actress Samantha Akkineni has been grabbing many eyeballs ever since she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on social media. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture also featuring her stylist Preetham Jukalker from what appears to be an airport lounge. “Going to foreign," she wrote.

Some claimed that Samantha’s alleged relationship with Jukalker led to her separation from Chaitanya. Meanwhile, Jukalker has strongly reacted to the link-up rumours. In an interview, he said that Naga Chaitanya could have put a stop to these “false" rumours. Speaking to the Times of India, he said that Chaitanya’s silence on this matter upsets him. “Everybody knows that I call Samantha as ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?"

While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, Samantha also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation. In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from Rakul and costume designer Neeraja Kona. While Rakul dropped a red heart emoji on Samantha’s statement, Neeraja commented “Love you papa," with a hug and heart emoji.

