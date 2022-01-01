Samantha Akkineni's New Year Wish After Divorce from Naga Chaitanya: 'Be Gentle With Yourself'

Actress Samantha has urged her fans and well-wishers to be gentle with themselves and remember that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who they were becoming. Despite having a torrid year on the personal front, Samantha has put out a New Year wish that spreads hope, kindness, and positivity.

The actress, who took to social media to wish her fans a happy new year, wrote, “If your biggest achievement this year was simply making it this far, simply waking up in the morning when you didn’t want to face the day, simply surviving - that is something to celebrate, too.

“Keep finding the things that make you believe in your healing. Be gentle with yourself and never forget that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who you are becoming. We are in this together. 2022 ??.Stronger. Wiser. Kinder."

Apart from her professional life, Samantha Akkineni has been in the news for her personal life. The actress recently announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The former couple issued a joint statement on social media and informed fans about their split.

Chaitanya and Samantha made the separation announcement just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Later that month, Samantha also deleted her photos with Chaitanya from her Instagram. The actors had a destination wedding in Goa in 2017.

The 34-year-old actor, whose credits include Telugu and Tamil films like Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, and Super Deluxe, is currently making noise for her special dance song in Pushpa: The Rise - Part I.

