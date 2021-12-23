Samantha Akkineni's Powerful Message Amid Trolling, Split With Naga Chaitanya; Aly Goni Shares Adorable Video from Jammu

Aday after shutting a troll who called made a personal remark against her marital status and character, actress Samantha Akkineni has shared a motivational video of Hollywood star Tom Hanks on her Instagram Story. Samantha has been in the news for her professional as well as personal life. She recently parted ways with her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni’s Powerful Message Amid Trolling, Split With Naga Chaitanya: ‘This Too Shall Pass’

TV actor Aly Goni has been quite busy lately with back-to-back projects. Though fans are waiting to see him in a daily soap, his music videos are doing wonders. The actor ideally hails from Jammu and never misses a chance to visit his hometown. Aly loves his parents but above all, he is quite close to his nephews. Whenever the actor visits his hometown, he shares various pictures and videos with the little munchkins. This time, when Aly visited Jammu, he shared an adorable video that captured the first reaction of the little ones seeing him there.

Advertisement

Also Read: Aly Goni Shares Video of ‘Most Precious Moment’ on Reaching Jammu

Television actor Samay Shah, who rose to fame with his character Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, celebrated his 20th birthday on Wednesday. The actor was seen celebrating his birthday on the sets of the sitcom which airs on SAB TV.

Also Read: TMKOC: Samay Shah Aka Gogi Gets Heartfelt Birthday Post From On-Screen Mother

After Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli’s appearance in The Matrix Resurrections, it seems like another Bollywood actor will be featured in a Hollywood production. If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter will feature in the upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, it will stream on the OTT platform from December 24.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter to Feature in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s Film Don’t Look Up

On Dec 24, filmmaker Kabir Khan’s adaptation of the historic 1983 World Cup will dock on silver screens. One of the most highly awaited sports dramas of recent times, the film will see Ranveer Singh step in the shoes of cricket legend Kapil Dev, who led the Indian team of underdogs to the most unpredictable victory ever.

Advertisement

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Wears Strapless Gown to 83 Premiere, Gets Compliments from Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.