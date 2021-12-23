Samantha Akkineni's Powerful Message Amid Trolling, Split With Naga Chaitanya: 'This Too Shall Pass'

A day after shutting a troll who called made a personal remark against her marital status and character, actress Samantha Akkineni has shared a motivational video of Hollywood star Tom Hanks on her Instagram Story. Samantha has been in the news for her professional as well as personal life. She recently parted ways with her husband Naga Chaitanya.

In the video, Tom Hanks says “this too shall pass" and talks about how he could have learned it much sooner in life. “I wish I’d known that this too shall pass. You feel bad right now. You feel pissed off. You feel angry. This too shall pass. You feel great, you feel like you know all the answers. You feel that everyone gets you. This too shall pass. Time is your ally. And there you are, this too shall pass. And if nothing else, just wait. Just wait it out," Hanks said in the clip. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “This too shall pass."

Earlier this month, Samantha said that she had “no expectations" from the next year, as her carefully-laid plans “crumbled" in 2021. She was making a reference to her recent separation from her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya.

In an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective on 2021’s best performers, Samantha spoke about the social media trolling that she is often subjected to. She also spoke about the emotional devastation she experienced in the wake of her separation. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split in October this year, putting an end to rumours that had circulated for weeks.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

On the work front, Samantha has been garnering praises for her special dance song in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I. Her performance in The Family Man 2 also brought her critical acclaim and several accolades.

