Samantha Breaks Silence on Doing 'Sexy Song' Oo Antava in Pushpa: 'I Would Never Have Had Courage...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the nation by storm with her sizzling moves in Pushpa: The Rise’s special dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’. Fans loved Samantha in a brand new bold avatar. The actress has been receiving praises from all quarters for her sensuous dance even months after its release. However, the actress says she would probably have not had the courage to take up something like this in the past.

The ‘Ye Maya Chesave’ actress recently graced the cover of ‘Peacock Magazine’ and looked as gorgeous as ever. In her interview with the magazine, Samantha spoke about her acting career, shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot.

“It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming romantic film with Vijay Deverakonda. She recently celebrated her 35th birthday on the film’s set in the Valley. Vijay Deverakonda, her co-star in the film, arranged a sweet surprise for her as they continued shooting on her birthday. He shared a video of the surprise on his YouTube channel, which showed him and the rest of the crew pulling an elaborate prank on the birthday girl.

