Samantha Burns Up the Internet With Sexy Moves on Thalapathy Vijay's 'Halamathi Habibo'; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a terrific dancer. Her recent dance special ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’ took the internet by storm. The actress looked incredible in a never-seen-before avatar in the song, which became an instant rage, thanks to Samantha’s sizzling moves.

Samantha has once again sent the internet into a tizzy with her dance moves on Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’. The song originally features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. It is from their upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’. The lyrical video, that also includes some behind-screen snippets, has so far racked up more than 45 million views and 2.8 million likes. This scintillating dance track is the new trend now with its Arabic flavour and Tamil folk music striking really hard.

On Thursday, Samantha also shook a leg on the viral song at an airport while catching a late night flight. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Just another late night flight… NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit."

Meanwhile, Samantha has been in the news for her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. While Samantha has spoken about her split on several occasions, Chaitanya chose to talk about it only recently. Their separation led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions.

Samantha recently made an appearance in the dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. She is currently shooting for an upcoming pan-India film, Yashoda, and waiting for the release of director Gunasekar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

