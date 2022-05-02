Samantha Calls Herself 'Older' And 'Wiser' in New Instagram Post As She Turns 35; See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of her next movie, took to social media on Monday to share a priceless photo of herself, days after her 35th birthday. In the picture, Samantha called herself ‘older and wiser.’ The actor’s fans showered her with immense love in the comments section, praising her million-dollar smile. In the photo, she can be seen through a bunch of flowers she seems to be holding. The actor is looking away from the camera and smiling.

One user wrote, “Your smile is so precious." “You are looking beautiful," wrote another user. Samantha had a working birthday on the sets of her upcoming untitled film opposite Vijay Devarakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned a year older on Thursday (April 28). And, to make her birthday special, Samantha’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda surprised her along with the film’s crew. A video, documenting the entire surprise, was shared online by Vijay Deverakonda. The clip begins with a message that reads, “At 12 am, it was going to be Sam’s birthday. A surprise was planned. A fake scene was written. One fake rehearsal. Sam believed everything…"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD11, is a romance helmed by Shiva Nirvana. It will be their second film together after Mahanati. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili. In addition to this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Shakuntalam and Yashoda. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, will be seen in Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday.

