Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charged Rs 5 Crs For Pushpa Item Song, Allu Arjun Personally Convinced Her: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu blew fans away with her performance in Pushpa: The Rise’s sizzling dance song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Fans have loved Samantha in a brand new avatar. The actress has been receiving praises from fellow Indian actresses too, including Kriti Sanon and Sanjeeda Shaikh. However, a new report suggests that it took a lot of convincing to get Samantha on board the Pushpa song.

So much so that a new report claimed that Pushpa’s lead star Allu Arjun also personally convinced her for the role. If that wasn’t all, the report also added that she charged Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.

A source told Subhash K Jha for an IWMBUZZ report, “Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step to be changed." The grapevine added that Samantha is being considered for another ‘special’ song for Pushpa 2, a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, the song’s music video surpassed 100 million views in December. Shortly after Pushpa’s release, Samantha took to Instagram and thanked Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa. She shared a still from the song and wrote, " played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love (sic)."

Samantha has a few projects in the pipeline, including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and her first international film Arrangements of Love.

