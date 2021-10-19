Samantha Cheers For Dhaakad After Kangana Ranaut's 'Brat' Comment On Naga Chaitanya

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared a new poster for her film Dhaakad, in which she could be seen in different avatars. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the action-thriller, which will deal with the sensitive subject of human trafficking and crimes against women. The actress also revealed the release date of the film as April 8, 2022. After she shared her post, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheered for her in the comment section. Samantha has previously also expressed her admiration for Kangana.

In the picture, Kangana’s character can be seen wearing different coloured wigs as disguise. She looked stunning in all the avatars. Captioning the picture, Kangana wrote, “She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!"

After Samantha and her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya had announced their divorce, Kangana had taken to Instagram stories to pen harsh words about Chaitanya. She had called him a ‘brat’ and said that his closeness with a ‘Bollywood divorce expert’ brought on the separation.

“Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man…. may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha recently announced her next bi-lingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. She also signed Hari and Harish’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. Meanwhile for Kangana, apart from Dhaakad, she has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda in her kitty.

