Samantha Has Moved On After ChaySam Split, Deletes Social Media Posts With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on October 2, after months of speculations about their marriage. The Tollywood power couple were married for four years.

Samantha has been giving all the hints of moving on from her divorce as she vacations with her close friends, spends quality time with her pets, focuses on films and shoot, works out, among other things to heal from within. And now, she has started to delete all the couple pics with Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram.

Samantha deleted pictures from their Spain vacation, Amsterdam trip, most pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others. The pictures of Naga Chaitanya that remain on her feed are ones with her pet Hash, group pictures with friends and some old pictures from their trips together, reported Hindustan Times.

Samantha recently came back from Char Dham yatra. She was accompanied by her close friend Shilpa Reddy on the spiritual outing. On the same trip, she also visited Rishikesh.

Currently, she is in Dubai with her ‘tribe’. The South superstar took to her Instagram Story section to share a picture of the magnificent Burj Khalifa, a landmark in Dubai. She embarked on this trip with her stylists Preetham Jukalker and Sadhna Singh. However, it is not certain whether the actress is there for a vacation or work commitments.

After separation announcement, Samantha has also announced two bilingual projects which will be going on the floors soon.

