Samantha Cutely Reveals She Used to Go to Gym to 'Check Out' Naga Chaitanya in Viral Instagram Video

South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya broke the hearts of millions of fans when they announced their separation last year. The estranged couple had issued a statement on their respective social media handles to call it quits. On the contrary, the duo had set couple goals while they were together. The 34-year-old actress often used to share mushy posts for Chay on her social media account. For the fans of Samantha and Chaitanya, we digged out a cute video of the Family Man 2 actress where she cutely revealed that she used to go to gym to ‘check out’ Naga Chaitanya.

The viral video that was shared by Samantha previous year, sees the actress conducting an ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram. During the session, she had revealed a secret about her love story with Naga. When a fan asked her about her attachment to fitness, the tinsel town diva replied that she went to the gym to ‘check out’ Naga Chaitanya.

Advertisement

“I will tell you a big secret. So, you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay, because he used to go to this gym and I joined it too," Samantha said while responding to the fan’s question.

Check out the throwback video below:

The now estranged couple - Samantha and Naga Chaitanya- got married in October 2017. After announcing their split, the two had requested their fans and media to provide them privacy.

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The much-awaited film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara is slated to arrive in the cinema halls on April 28, 2022.

Advertisement

Speaking about Naga Chaitanya, the actor was last seen in supernatural movie Bangarraju, co-starring Nagarjuna. The movie was released in January 2022. Naga is also set to make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Based on Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, the movie will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The teaser was released recently and the film is set to hit the theatres in April.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.