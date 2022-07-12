Samantha Got Goosebumps After Reading Yashoda's Script, Said No to Body Doubles: Director Duo Hari-Harish

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a series of interesting projects lined up, Yashoda being one of them. In a recent interview, the director-duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan talked about working with the actress and their high-octane action film. Talking to Pinkvilla, the duo said that they had all the recognition and awards but they wanted to reach a mainstream audience and bring something different. That lead them to take a two-year break after their last film and they spent that time working on Yashoda.

Hari and Harish, who have predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry, will be making their Telugu debut with Samantha’s Yashoda. Talking about the actress’ first reaction to reading the script, they told the publication, “We wanted to approach a star who can understand different storytelling, which is also commercial to meet mainstream audiences’ expectations. We wanted to get someone who can perform well and has equal stardom…the first choice was Samantha and luckily, within 25 mins of the first meeting, she said yes."

They continued that once the narration was complete, Samantha said that she is getting goosebumps. They further revealed that the actress refused to take any help for the fight sequences. “The major action portion of the film has been shot on sets. For the fight sequences, Sam wanted to be there for rehearsals that went for 2 or 3 days… she wanted to do all the scenes herself. She absolutely said no to body doubles and even in a few scenes where the rope is required for safety, she did it on her own. She was totally enjoying it."

Apart from Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen in Shaakuntalam.

