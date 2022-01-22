Samantha Marks 'New Beginnings' With Skiing After Divorce from Naga Chaitanya: 'Leave Your Ego...'

Thanks to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, we have had some great run-ins with the motivation to lead a better and wholesome life. The actress, especially since announcing her separation with husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, is serving important and thought-provoking lessons, largely centered around self-care. If you haven’t quite witnessed her impressive resilience, take a look at her latest Instagram Reels. The 34-year-old gave a glimpse of her skiing quest, and nothing about her crusade can be deemed less than skillful.

While touring under a bright shining sun, the actress wore a yellow puffer jacket with white denim and of course a safety helmet. As she shared the video, which is oddly satisfying to watch, Samantha gave a little something to her followers to think about. “Leave your ego at home, they said. No truer words have been spoken," she wrote on the photo-sharing platform while adding hashtags #newbeginnings and #skiing.

Advertisement

The comment section under Samnatha’s post saw many followers give shoutouts. Sophie Choudhry wrote, “Woah! Amaze Sam." Kresha Bajaj said, “I think it’s time for you to move in with us now." In her review, Samyukta Hegde called Samantha, “Superstar."

Samantha is making her fans go green with envy as she is sharing moments from her Swiss holiday. Earlier, she posed for the camera in her skiing gear and shared the image with the caption, “Day 4 is when the magic happens."

Advertisement

For the last few days, Samantha has been grabbing headlines as her fans started wondering why she deleted her separation post with Naga Chaitanya on social media.

On the professional front, Samantha is set to collaborate with Downton Abbey filmmaker Philip John for a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She will also feature in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.