Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa, 5 Biggest Celebrity Splits of Recent Times

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are the newest addition to a long list of celeb couples who have called it quits recently. Celebrities such as Sushmita Sen and Samantha Akkineni have all endured splits and heartbreaks in the recent past. Here, we take a look at five of the biggest celebrity splits of recent times, from high-profile divorces to on-and-off relationships that are most definitely over now.

>Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth’s daughter, announced their separation simultaneously on Monday night. The pair issued identical statements on social media, confirming that they are separating. While they chose to not delve into the reason behind their split, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa said they needed to “take time to understand (them) as individuals for the better."

Advertisement

Their statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (Aishwaryaa and Dhanush) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

>Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya didn’t get the happily ever after they were hoping for in 2021. They are filing for divorce after four years of marriage. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read. The separation announcement came after rumours of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s split-up trended for weeks online. It had started when the actress had changed her name on her social media profiles from Samantha Akkineni to “S."

>Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Advertisement

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to call it quits in November after dating for two years. The popular couple had announced the sad news on their respective Instagram Stories, sharing a message signed by both of them, which read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." After being friends for years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially started their romance in July 2019.

>Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Advertisement

Rumours about Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s breakup had been doing the rounds for quite some time. The former Miss Universe recently confirmed that her romantic relationship with Rohman was “long over" but they remained “friends". Posting a picture with Rohman, Sushmita Sen wrote in her post: “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love and #friendship. Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen reportedly started dating in 2018.

>Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce on July 3 after 15 years of marriage. Describing their divorce as the start of a “new journey," the pair said in a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." Aamir, one of the most respected and loved actors in the country, was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years but the couple got divorced in 2002. Following his divorce, Aamir found love again in Kiran Rao and married her on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.