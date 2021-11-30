Samantha on Sharing Screen with ‘Sister’ Nayanthara: My Role is Equal to Hers in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been conquering hearts since she first entered the entertainment world. The stunning actress is now on the cover of Elle India magazine. Samantha discussed everything from her “Girl-next-door" persona to her recent “char dham yatra" in an interview with the magazine. The actress also shared what sisterhood means for her, and opened up on sharing screen space with Nayanthara whom she calls her sister.

Speaking with Elle India, Samantha, channeling her spirit of sisterhood, explained that for her the bond implies “picking each other up, making us stronger together." And she has proven this in her selections, such as accepting a brief part in Keerthy Suresh-starrer 2018 biopic Mahanati while knowing the central character wasn’t her.

“I find it very amusing to see two-heroine films when the women never meet one another on the sets," the Family Man 2 actress remarked. People have a preconceived notion about a film with two heroines, according to Samantha. In the perspective of some, two heroines in the same film are always intended to be rivals, “pulling each other’s hair out."

Notably, Samantha will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and also stars Nayanthara whom she had once referred to as sister. Despite the fact that she is not the main character, Samantha opted to take on the project for the sake of “art". According to the actress, “Vignesh and Nayanthara kept their promise to me: my role is equal to Nayanthara’s, and I am in every scene alongside her. Samantha said, “It felt so liberating."

Apart from her film, Samantha also discussed how she was stereotyped as the bubbly, charming girl next door. “I have always fought being typecast as the bubbly, cute, non-threatening persona," the Theri actress said. According to the magazine, the actress has been attempting to conquer her worries by breaking out from the girl-next-door stereotype. She also wants to go beyond the victim-turns-victor type roles in heroine-centric films.

