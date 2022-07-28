Samantha Prabhu Buys The Hyderabad House Where She Used To Live With Her Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a success spree. The actress won everyone’s heart with her Oo Anatava moves earlier this year and ever since her fan following has only multiplied. Now, the actress has yet again proved that she is a self-made woman. Recently the owner of the Hyderabad building where Samantha used to live with her former husband Naga Chaitanya revealed how the house had been sold after the couple’s separation. However, following this, the actress spoke to the owners and bought again it all by herself. Reportedly, Samantha is now living in that house with her mother.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they issued a joint statement and sought privacy from everyone. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the fact that Samantha bought this house by herself proves that she is a self-made woman. During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan episode, Samantha revealed how she had to leave her studies because of financial issues at home. “No, it wasn’t. I didn’t have a choice actually because things were hard at home. We didn’t have much money to study further but then I am really glad. When my father said, ‘No I can’t pay your loans,’ that changed my life," she had said.

Advertisement

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Yashoda and Kushi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here