Samantha Prabhu Follows Strict Fitness Regime As She Begins Preparing For Citadel In USA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a success spree ever since she impressed everyone with her hot ‘Oo Antava’ moves in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. All set to treat her fans again, the actress is currently busy prepping for her upcoming project, Citadel.

Reportedly, Samantha has already begun preparing for the project in the US and is now following a strict fitness and lifestyle regime under experts. “Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character of the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action," a source close to the actress revealed.

Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will have an Indian version too which will star Samantha along with Varun Dhawan. It will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Meanwhile, the American series features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead and will be released next year.

Besides Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several other films in her pipeline too. Earlier today, it was announced that Samantha and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. It is a mythological film which revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata.

Apart from these, Samantha will also share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda for a romantic drama titled ‘Kushi’. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year. Not just this, Taapsee Pannu also recently confirmed that Samantha will headline a Bollywood movie that will be produced by her. Apart from this, Samantha is also likely to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

