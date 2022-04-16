Samantha Ruth Prabhu Aces Deadlifts with Squats In New Video; Watch

Apart from her successful acting career, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is well known for her high inclination toward physical and mental wellness. And her fir physique is the perfect evidence of the same. However, Samantha’s fitness game is getting intense day by day. From aerial yoga to equipment-free full-body workouts, the star can do it all and her Instagram feed is well stocked with the snippets of the same. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram feed to leave us motivated on the weekend.

Fresh off her gym diaries, fans got a glimpse of Samantha’s rigorous workout session wherein the actress raised her fitness bar by merging the deadlifts and squats. Leaving us inspired throughout the weekend, Samantha dropped a video, in which the superstar of the south film industry can be seen starting her day by taking the weights off the rack. Samantha weight-lifted 10 kgs, which included two plates of 5kgs, under the supervision of her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh. The actress can be seen nailing the intense squats while lifting the weights and successfully keeping them above her head. Junaid can be seen cheering Samantha throughout the rigorous session.

In the captions, Samantha revealed that this year and the next one will be “most challenging" for her in terms of physical fitness. Further, Samantha also opened up about her fitness state of mind and the fitness plans that she has, adding that how she is planning to conquer it all. Samantha penned down a note along with the video and wrote, “Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time."

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s intense gym session here:

Turning on her beast mode in the gym, Samantha opted for a complete athleisure look, as she donned a black and purple sports bra and paired it with pastel pink gym shorts. To avoid any hindrance, the actress rightly tied her hair in a high messy bun.

On the work front, Samantha has several projects in her kitty such as the Telugu film Yashoda, which is expected to hit the theatres on August 12.

