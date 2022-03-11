Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu: After 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa, People Have Forgotten My Other Films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: After 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa, People Have Forgotten My Other Films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Oo Antava.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her dance number Oo Antava with Allu Arjun from Pushpa has eclipsed her other work as an actress.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 11, 2022, 17:58 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was part of just one song in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, and that in itself has generated immense buzz. The song titled Oo Antava is among the factors that has made the Telugu film such a big hit. During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

“I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn’t expect ‘Oo antava’ to be such a hit pan-India," Samantha said. The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress added, “Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for ‘Oo Antava’ now."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first special song ‘Oo Antava Mama’ has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in Devi Sri Prasad’s musical composition stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna- starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Samantha had earlier stated that she was reluctant to take on the item song, but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar believed that the song will turn out to be a sensation. Now that the actress is quite happy at the kind of attention ‘Oo antava’ has earned for her, she credits Allu Arjun and Sukumar for it.

(With IANS inputs)

