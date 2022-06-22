Samantha To Appear With Akshay Kumar On KWK 7; Deepika Padukone in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is coming back with its seventh season and fans are super excited for the same. While several reports speculate about who all are likely to appear on the show, News18.com has exclusively learned that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will kick-start the chat show on July 7. Sara and Janhvi will share the couch on the first episode of Koffee With Karan and the shooting for the same has already been done. Sources close to News18.com also revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut on the couch and will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar.

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently in Spain to attend the French luxury brand Cartier’s event and pictures and videos are already going viral. A video shared by her fan page shows the actress dressed in an off-white dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her looks with Cartier’s neckpiece and earrings. In the video, Deepika was seen with Yasmine Sabri and the actor Rami Malek among others.

The official teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera was unveiled today and fans are going gaga over the actors, especially the former. The teaser opens with shots of violence and shows Dutt as a menacing police officer torturing people. The scene then cuts to a huge group of dacoits, dressed in black and led by who seems to be Ranbir. We then hear his voice-over introducing his character, along with shots of him sporting a dark and rugged look with long hair.

Recently, Malaika Arora opened up about her accident in an interview with India Today. The 48-year-old actress revealed that while she was recovering, she wanted to practice Yoga as soon as possible for the sake of her mental and physical health. “Without making light of the situation, besides my healing, the one thing I kept asking my doctor was when I could go back to my yoga practice. I could not do it immediately. I could only start with basic yoga at the start. I knew yoga would make a great difference to my mental and physical state, hence, I kept asking my doctor about it. The day my trainer came home and did a class, I was in tears," Malaika was quoted as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could be sharing the screen more than once in 2023 if a new report is anything to go by. The Om Shanti Om stars are already reuniting for Pathaan, set to release in January next year. And now, a report claims that Deepika could be a part of Shah Rukh’s second movie in 2023, Jawan. A source told Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh and Atlee recently travelled to Hyderabad and met Deepika. The actress was shooting for Project K with Prabhas at the time. The insider claimed that the role is small but crucial.

