Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rahul Ravindran To Collaborate For a Film?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The Oh Baby actress was recently diagnosed with an autoimmune condition, called Myositis. Despite this, she actively took part in the promotion of her film Yashoda, which received a favourable response at the box office. After the success of this movie, Samantha is gearing up for her next, which is touted to be a women-centric film. According to reports, actor-director Rahul Ravindran will be helming this movie. The title, storyline and other details of this movie are kept under wraps.

Reportedly, before Samantha, Rahul wanted to rope in actress Rashmika Mandanna for this untitled film. However, Rashmika rejected the script. Rahul then narrated this script to Samantha, who immediately gave a go-ahead to it. Viewers will surely be eager to see Rahul and Samantha’s collaboration on screen. As of now, no details regarding this movie have been shared by Rahul on social media.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Samantha and Rahul have teamed up on a project. They worked together in the movie Moscowin Kaveri, directed by Ravi Varman which was a disappointment at the box office. According to critics, the film failed to strike a chord with audiences because of an average script. Critics wrote that exemplary performances by Samantha and Rahul were not enough to save Moscowin Kaveri from tanking at the box office. Apart from good acting, music scored by Thaman S was also a highlight of the film. This rom-com revolves around the story of Moscow (Rahul), who develops a liking for Kaveri Thangavelu (Samantha).

Apart from Moscowin Kaveri, viewers got a glimpse of Rahul and Samantha’s electrifying chemistry in the film U-Turn as well, directed by Pawan Kumar. The film revolves around the story of a journalism intern Rachana, who wants to investigate the death of motorists at a flyover. However, in a turn of events, she is accused of murdering a motorist. U Turn received good reviews at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here