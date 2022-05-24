Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda Injured After Their Cars Fall Into Water During Kushi Shoot In Kashmir

Actors Samantha Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have been injured as their cars met with an accident during the shoot of their upcoming movie ‘Kushi’ in Kashmir. As reported by Hindustan Times, their vehicle fell into deep water as they were performing a ‘very tough’ stunt scene. The actors were given first aid.

“Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs," a crew member from the sets of the film said as cited by Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, the accident took place on Saturday and Samantha and Vijay resumed work on Sunday. While they were shooting in the interior of Srinagar’s Dal Lake, the two actors complained of backaches following which they were rushed to the nearby hotels. Samantha and Vijay were then given physiotherapy. they complained of backaches during the shoot." “Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on," the crew member added. However, ‘Kushi’ team departed from Kashmir on Monday afternoon after wrapping up the shooting schedule.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Vennela Kishore and director Shiva Nirvana. “I go to work for the entertainment value," she wrote.

‘Kushi’ is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The first look of the movie was released earlier this month. The film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

