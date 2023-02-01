Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologised to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans after it was announced that she is kicking off the shoot of Citadel. The actress was shooting for Kushi with Vijay last year but the shoot came to a standstill due to her Myositis diagnosis. While Samantha spent months focusing on her health, fans were hoping that she and Vijay would resume work on Kushi. However, she resumed work with Raj and DK’s Citadel co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Following the announcement of the shoot commencement, Samantha was replying to a series of tweets when a fan asked her an update on Kushi. “#Kushi will resume very soon .. my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans 🙏@ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial," she tweeted.

On Tuesday, director Shiva Nirvana also confirmed that Kushi will resume shoot soon. Shiva took to Twitter to write, “#khushi regular shoot will start very soon. Everything is going to be beautiful." Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Raj and DK confirmed that Samantha has joined the Indian chapter of Citadel. The local installment of Citadel is written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. While the production of the show is currently underway in Mumbai, the unit will head to North India soon for shooting. Following this, they will also be shooting in Serbia and South Africa.

“We are elated to work with Samantha once again after The Family Man. Once we had the script down on paper, she was an obvious choice for this character. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board," said creator duo Raj & DK and added, “We are thrilled to have started production on Citadel India. The first leg is being shot in India, before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa. We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting."

