Samantha Ruth Prabhu Attends Her Film Shaakuntalam’s Preview

The year 2022 has been a tough one for actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as she was diagnosed with the medical condition myositis. Despite her ill health, Samantha is leaving no stone unturned for ensuring that her work assignments don’t get affected. According to reports, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress attended the preview of her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam on Saturday in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Samantha was extremely satisfied and happy after watching the film.

Fans are also waiting with great anticipation for Shaakuntalam’s release. The film is based on the Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, written by Kalidas. Fans were enthralled when Shaakuntalam’s release date was announced with a poster. After watching this incredible response, makers decided to go a notch higher and announced that Shaakuntalam will be released in 3D.

According to the statement issued by director Gunasekhar, “We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon."

Samantha will also essay the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi. Shooting of this film was stalled for some time due to Samantha’s operation, for which she had to fly to the United States. Now, there are reports that she is all set to join the sets of Kushi in 15 days.

Touted to be a rom-com, it has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Initially, Kushi was slated to release on December 23, but now there are reports that makers are eyeing for a summer 2023 release. Vijay has also confirmed in an interview that 40 percent of the film still needs to be completed.

