Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes 1st Appearance Amid Myositis Treatment; Actor in Mumbai for Citadel?

Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday. This marked the actress’ first public appearance amid her Myositis treatment. Samantha has been battling the autoimmune condition for a few months now.

The Family Man 2 star took everyone by surprise as she was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport on Friday morning amid speculations that suggested that the actress might go on a break for a few months. Even though the reason for her Mumbai visit is unknown, she could be here to start the shoot for Raj and DK’s Indian adaptation of Citadel, which stars Varun Dhawan. The project was recently announced by the makers on social media.

Samantha looked gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal. She teamed her outfit with a pair of black goggles and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Much has been said and written about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health and its impact on her filming schedules. Most recently, it was reported that Samantha opted out of Raj and DK’s Citadel, an Indian original spy series.

However, these rumours were put to rest as a source close to the actress clarified that Samantha was very much part of Citadel. “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January," the source said.

Rumours were rife that Samantha had reportedly quit the series due to her ill health. It was also suggested that Samantha was to remain “completely disappeared from the public for the next three months".

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. She will next be seen in Shaakuntalam along with Dev Mohan. Besides this, she also has Kushi in her pipeline. As far as her Bollywood projects are concerned, in July last year, Taapsee Pannu confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that Samantha would headline a movie that will be produced by her.

