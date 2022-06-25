Samantha Becomes 'Most Popular Female Star of India' Followed by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

The results of the Ormax Stars India Loves study are out and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leading, followed by Alia Bhatt. As per a report in IANS, the top 10 female stars list has 5 Telugu, 3 Hindi and 2 Tamil stars sharing the honours. Samantha tops the list followed by Alia Bhat. Apart from the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the other two Bollywood actresses who have made to the list. Deepika is in the fifth spot, whereas Katrina is in the seventh spot.

While the first and the second spot are held by Samantha and Alia respectively, the third spot is taken by Nayanthara, followed by Kajal Aggarwal at fifth, Keerthy Suresh at sixth, Rashmika, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty at eight, nine, and ten positions respectively.

Advertisement

As per a recent research report conducted in India by Ormax beginning in April, Samantha Prabhu has topped this list which includes other big names of the film world as well from across India. The result of this research indicates the shift in the preferences of the audience post the pandemic.

The methodology involves asking film audiences in multiple languages to name their favourite stars in each language separately. Every month, more than 10,000 people are polled in the exercise. The target group is chosen from metros, mini-metros and small towns, in a proportion to their contribution to theatrical footfalls over the last two years, reports IANS.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Sethupathi in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and reportedly the Indian adaptation of Citadel. She also has the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love. She also has teased a project with Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.