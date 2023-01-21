Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins Filming for Citadel With Varun Dhawan After Short Break; Details Inside

After taking a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis, it appears that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already resumed work. According to a news portal, the actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The portal suggests that Samantha has reached Mumbai for filming a 2-week-long schedule of the web show. It is pertinent to note, that the makers of the project haven’t officially announced Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s entrance into the project.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, makers are planning to make the official announcement soon. Prior to this, it was Varun Dhawan who completed his 4-day-long shooting schedule for the Indian spinoff of the Russo Brothers’ series. Seemingly, the actor will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences. While the original American version of the show features Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, its Indian spinoff will be made under the direction of Raj and DK.

Just weeks ago Varun Dhawan informed his fans that he met Samantha while slamming a Twitter troll who claimed that she lost her ‘charm and glow’ post her myositis diagnosis. While sharing pictures of Shaakuntalam’s trailer launch event, the Twitter user wrote, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again (sic)."

While defending Samantha, Varun Dhawan replied to the troll and stated that he feels sorry for them. He wrote, “U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also, glow is available in Instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Yashoda, is now gearing up for the release of her historical epic film Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 17. Samantha also has Kushi in the pipeline alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal.

