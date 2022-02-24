Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blows Kisses As Crowd Gathers To Catch A Glimpse Of Her. Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her way to Nalgonda in Telangana to inaugurate a mall in the city on Wednesday and was greeted by a sea of fans. The actress had given a glimpse of the traditional look she opted for the event and even shared a video of the crowd gathered at the venue on Instagram. Now, a new video from the event has surfaced online showing the actress showering the crowd with love.

Dressed in a gorgeous red saree, Samantha greeted fans with folded hands. She was seen bowing down to them and waving at them. She then took the microphone and gave the city a huge shoutout before she began blowing kisses at fans. She expressed her love for the city and fans as well. In another portion of the video, Samantha peeped out of her car and waved at fans. She even blew kisses at them before she left the venue. The car was surrounded by a huge crowd.

Samantha’s appearance at the event came a day after she released the first look of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film. The actress was seen wearing a white ensemble with flower embellishments and lost in thought. Samantha is surrounded by numerous wildlife animals, including deers and swans in the poster. Sharing the first look, Samantha wrote, “Presenting… Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam." She plays the role of Shakuntala, based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and Vishvamitra.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha will also be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK). The actress stars alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Vignesh Sivan and is set to release in April. The film would mark her first project since her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

