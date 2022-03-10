Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blushes As Paparazzi Call Her 'Gorgeous'; Pushpa Fans Welcome Her To Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday night and was greeted by the paparazzi in the city at the airport. The actress, who will soon be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, sported a big smile as the cameramen interacted with her. For her flight, Samantha opted for a casual ensemble. She was seen wearing a spaghetti top with a pair of denim pants and a tie-dye denim jacket.

She made her way out of the arrival terminal wearing a black mask. A cameraman, at a certain point, also requested the actress to take off her mask and smile for the cameras. Samantha sweetly obliged and the cameraman soon enough complimented her. “Gorgeous," the cameraman was heard telling her. Samantha couldn’t help but blush. She cracked up and quickly wore her mask again.

As she made her way out, a few fans approached Sam for pictures. Samantha gave them a memorable fan moment by posing with them for selfies before she zoomed out of the airport. The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and several fans of the movie Pushpa welcomed the actress to town. “Pushpa inke wajah se or jda hit huyi (Pushpa was a bigger hit because of her)," a fan comment on the post read. “Pushpa fans Samantha fans here," another comment read. “Beautiful as always," a third fan wrote.

A fan also wished that Samantha reconciles with her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya. “I like Samantha Akkinneni more! Just hope they find a way back together," the fan said.

The reason behind Samantha’s visit to Mumbai is still unclear. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the actress announces another Hindi project. Last year, Samantha made her Hindi debut with The Family Man 2. The actress won praises from fans across the country for her performance. Samantha is yet to announce her new Hindi project.

Meanwhile, Samantha has a stellar lineup. With Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal releasing in April, Samantha has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and her Hollywood debut project in the making.

