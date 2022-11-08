Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Her Silence on Myositis, Tells Fans 'Not Dying Anytime Soon'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her fight with Myositis for the first time. The actress, last month, had shared the shocking news about her autoimmune disease. Despite her health condition, Samantha has been focused on work. She has been promoting her upcoming film Yashoda. In a recent interview regarding the film, Samantha addressed reports sharing misinformation about her health and clarified, “I am not dying anytime soon."

In an interview, Samantha confessed that even getting up from her bed was difficult for her on some days while on some days, she is ready for a fight. She then addressed the reports claiming it was a life-threatening condition and issued a clarification.

“As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It’s been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don’t. It’s an autoimmune condition. It’s draining and tiring. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight," she said.

For the unversed, Myositis refers to not one but a group of rare conditions. It is a condition that makes your immune system attack the muscles. The disease could be caused by one or more multiple conditions that lead to inflammation in the muscles. The main symptoms are muscle pain and weakness, which gets worse over time. One may also trip or fall a lot or even feel tired after walking. According to WebMD, inflammatory conditions such as Dermatomyositis, Polymyositis, and Inclusion body myositis can cause severe myositis. Lupus, Scleroderma, and Rheumatoid arthritis can also cause the condition.

Meanwhile, Samantha will soon be seen in Yashoda in which she plays a pregnant woman. The actress also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the period film Shakuntalam in the pipeline.

