Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Herself 'Annoying Morning Person', Anushka Sharma Reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an interesting self-assessment on Tuesday morning. The Shakuntalam actress took to Instagram and revealed she’s a morning person. And not just a regular morning person. She called herself one of those morning people about whom memes are made. Samantha revealed her self-analysis while sharing a picture with her dogs.

In the picture, a happy Samantha was seen seated on the floor while her dogs showered her with love. It seemed that Samantha had just returned from a run for she was seen wearing a pair of shorts and a tank top with a pair of running shoes. The morning sun peeped through the window from the back. Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, “Definitely a morning person The annoying kind I see memes about," adding a series of emojis including a smile, a workout, yoga, dog and coffee. “Who’s with me?" she added.

Anushka Sharma took to the comments section and shared her reaction. The actress dropped a single finger pointing upward emoji, hinting that is also among those morning people. Many fans also joined in to inform Samantha that they were like her.

It is no secret that one of Samantha’s morning activities includes exercising. She often shares posts in which she is seen working out with her fitness trainer. While she undergoes vigorous training to stay fit, her sessions are also hijacked by her pups on a few occasions.

On the work front, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. The actress expressed her gratitude towards fans. Samantha is now is gearing for her Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s release. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi along with Nayanthara. The trailer was released recently and promised a quirky love triangle. The film is set to release in April. She also has the Shakuntalam, in which she is seen playing the titular role, and Yashoda in the pipeline. Samantha also has a Hollywood film in the making.

