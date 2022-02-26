Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates 12 Years In Film Industry; Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh Send Love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed 12 years in the film industry. The Shakuntalam actress, who began her acting career with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave alongside her now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures along with a note for her fans. She expressed her gratitude towards fans for being by her side, calling them the ‘most loyal fans in the world.’

“I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength," she wrote on Instagram.

The post received love from many, including Kajal Aggarwal and Keerthy Suresh. Kajal wrote, “Congratulations 😍❤️". Keerthy wrote, “Congratulations!! Here’s to many more." Rakul Preet Singh added, “To many many more 🔥".

Raashii Khanna wrote, “Many more to go!!" The Family Man creators Raj & DK also congratulated Samantha. “Congratulations on a stellar dozen!" they said. Miheeka Daggubati added, “Congratulations! ❤️".

Fans also congratulated Samantha as well. A fan wrote, “12 years since my heart has been stolen by you." “Congratulations, truly happy and proud of you. @samantharuthprabhuoffl you worked your way up. Kudos .be blessed," another added.

Over the 12 years, Samantha has starred in some stellar projects. These include Atharintiki Daaredi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Manam, Oh Baby, Majili, Theri and Mersal. She also made her special song debut with Oo Antava for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Looking at the future, Samantha also has a few interesting movies in the making. These include Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakuntalam and Yashoda. Samantha also has a Hollywood film in the pipeline.

