Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates 35th Birthday. Know How She Entered Films

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 35th birthday today. Samantha’s acting in films like Rangasthalam and Eega has garnered her unparalleled love from the audience. Interestingly, despite numerous accolades in the field of acting, the profession was not her priority. According to media reports, it was her weak financial background that made Samantha choose acting.

Before embarking on her acting career, Samantha was busy with modelling assignments. She was also doing a part-time job. After toiling hard, Samantha finally decided to go ahead with acting.

Samantha made her acting debut with the film Ye Maaya Chesave, which was released on February 26, 2010. Ye Maaya Chesave was a hit and was appreciated for its mellifluous music and the beautiful on-screen chemistry between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. For this film, Samantha won the CineMAA award in the best debut actor-Female category. She was also the recipient of Filmfare awards South under the best debut actress category.

Advertisement

After Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha left no stone unturned to make herself the most bankable leading lady in the film industry. Her acting was immensely appreciated in films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Oh Baby, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu and others.

Almost all the celebrities who have worked with Samantha praised her determination and hard work. Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor praised her acting immensely in The Family Man season 2. Samantha enacted the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji in this series. Samantha’s acting in this series won her Indian Film Festival of Melbourne award in the best actress in a web series category. She also won the Filmfare OTT award in the best actress-drama category.

Besides acting, Samantha is quite active in social work too. She provides medical support to women and children via her NGO Pratyusha Support. She also runs a school called Ekam, Early Learning Center.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.