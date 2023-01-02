Samantha Epically Slams Troll Who Says Women Rise To Fall Again, Says Life After Myositis Is...

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally returned to Twitter to chat with fans after a long break. The actress, who is currently focusing on her health following her Myositis diagnosis, replied to a few lucky fans and trolls on the social media platform. On Monday, the actress replied to many tweets, one of which was from a fan who shared a picture of two film posters with women ruling it.

The posters in the picture were of Connect, starring Nayanthara, and Raangi, starring Trishna. Sharing the picture, the fan tweeted, “Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet (in Chennai), my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable."

Retweeting it, Samantha proudly wrote, “Women Rising!!" However, a troll replied, “Yes.just to fall." To which Samantha epically replied, “Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend." Fans cheered her on for her brilliant comeback.

“That’s my girl ♥️ no one can give back better than u my love," a fan tweeted. “Sam really you are a fighter dont look at negative vibes share only positive ones," added another. “See how Sam turns negativity to Positivity ❤️That Sam ! Her power her confidence SHE IS FIGHTER," a third user wrote.

Besides cheering her fellow actresses on, Samantha also replied to a fan who asked her about how life has been lately. Samantha, who had a rough 2022, confessed her life has been different lately.

She also revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s No Woman No Cry has been getting her through tough days.

On the work front, Samantha is taking things slow. While she has delayed the shoot of her upcoming projects, she is kickstarting the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Her team also recently said she will be resuming shoot on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

