Samantha Ruth Prabhu Congratulates Gay Couple Who Are Set To Wed in Telangana

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an Instagram post congratulating two men who are getting married in Telangana’s first gay wedding.

The couple, Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, hailing from Kolkata and Delhi respectively, have been living together for eight years before finally deciding to make it official. The news went viral after their interview was published in various news publications.

Samantha is among the first major celebrity from the Telugu states to congratulate the couple on social media. Samantha, who is famous for speaking her mind, didn’t shy away from voicing her support for a couple.

The gay couple said that it’s time that gay marriage is allowed in India. Supriyo Chakraborty told The Hindu that they plan to have a “wedding" but not a “marriage" since the country’s laws do not recognize gay marriages as yet.

Coming back to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress has been in the headlines since she announced separation from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced the news in a statement. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," the note read.

On the work front, Samantha has completed Shakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. Apart from Telugu, Gunasekhar is releasing the film in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film is set to hit theaters next year.

Another movie, titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Sivan, has Samantha in the lead. A bilingual film called Dream Warriors is also in the works.

