Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cuddles Up to Her Dog During Early Morning Workout Session: 'Missed This'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. Samantha is another name in Tollywood that is synonymous with fitness. The actress is also an avid social media user and she often treats her fans to glimpses of her workout sessions. The Shakuntalam star recently returned home after shooting for a month in Kashmir for her upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Kushi. Now, she has given us a glimpse of the things she missed in Kashmir, and it is all things adorable.

In a picture posted by the Family Man 2 actress, we see her seated on the ground next to her pet dog. The actress who seems to be in the middle of her workout session is seen showering love on her pet. The actress looks gorgeous in a white tank top and shorts with her hair tied in a high ponytail. She is seen staring out of the window of her gym as she loves her pooch who cutely rests his nose on her hand. The actress shared in the caption that she missed early rising and loving her pet, while she was shooting in Kashmir for her latest project.

She wrote, “Early rising and loving Missed this ."

Soon after the picture was posted, scores of Samantha’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Cutie she is❤️," another social media user commented, “Wow❤️."

The post garnered more than 1.8 lakh views within an hour of being posted, with celebs like Tamannah Bhatia liking it.

Speaking about her work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of science fiction thriller ‘Yashoda’. Directed by Hari – Harish, the upcoming film also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj and Shatru and others in key roles. The technical crew of ‘Yashoda’ include Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K. Venkatesh for editing. The film will be produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner. ‘Yashoda’ will release in theatres on August 12, 2022.

