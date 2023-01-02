Samantha, Dev Mohan Hold Each Other Close in Shaakuntalam New Poster; Film to Release on Feb 17

A day after piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping hints about an exciting announcement related to the much-anticipated films of 2023 - Shaakuntalam, the makers have finally dropped an intriguing poster of the film featuring the lead actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. Gunaa Teamworks took to their official Instagram handle to drop he poster, along with the film’s release date - February 17.

In the poster, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan are seen holding each other close. Samantha and Dev are seen dressed in traditional attire. Samantha looks gorgeous in white ensemble with

“Witness the Epic Love Story #Shaakuntalam in theatres near you from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D ," read the caption to the post.

Take a look:

On Sunday, the makers of Shaakuntalam dropped an announcement post as they hinted about the poster to be released today. They wrote, “Starting this new year with an exciting announcement #Shaakuntalam update tomorrow at 11 AM ✨."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological film Shaakuntalam is one of the most anticipated in Tollywood. Last year, the makers dropped first look posters of the film along with the film’s release date as 4 November. However, the film’s release date got delayed, with the new theatrical release date announcement of the film. Interestingly, Shaakuntalam will be Samantha’s first theatrical release after she announced her Myositis diagnosis.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, the film is Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar.

The film is helmed by supremely proficient, Director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional.

Along with an alluring storyline, the film also has an accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

