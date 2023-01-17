Samantha Doesn't Hide Her Matching Tattoo With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya In New Workout Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be battling myositis but the actress has made sure not to let her health condition take her down. On Tuesday morning, the Shakuntalam actress shared a new photo from her workout sessions with her trainer Junaid and claimed that she is not delicate. However, what caught our attention was the matching tattoo she had gotten with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. In the photo, Samantha can be seen sitting in front of her gym mirror with her trainer clicking her photo. She covers half of her face with one arm and on her other arm, we get a clear glimpse of the tattoo.

In her previous Instagram stories, she shared stills of her character from her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She captioned one of the photos as “Delicate." However, sharing her latest workout photo, the actress wrote, “Not so delicate."

Samantha and Chaitanya got separated in 2021 after four years of marriage. The actress had three tattoos related to her ex-husband. She inked ‘Chay’ for Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her rib. She also dedicated a tattoo to her debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave which featured Chay. Samantha and Chay also got matching tattoos on their forearm, in the form of two arrows.

During one of her Ask Me Anything sessions last year, the actress was asked about tattoo suggestions to which she replied, “My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Never get tattooed."

Meanwhile, back in October last year, Samantha shared with her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with".

On the work front, she will be seen in Shakuntalam, Kushi and Citadel.

