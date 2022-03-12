Samantha Ruth Prabhu Draws Flak From Fans For Endorsing Alcohol Brand

Being one of the most successful actors in the South film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been praised by fans for her remarkable acting skills. From her active lifestyle to being vocal about mental health, her admirers on social media platforms often draw inspiration from her.

But, at the moment, Samantha is facing backlash for her latest Instagram post. While posting a video on her Instagram page, Samantha endorsed an alcohol brand. Having been roped in by the brand, Samantha promoted it through a small note alongside the video.

In the short clip shared by her, Samantha could be seen putting her elegance to display and promoting the liquor brand. With dynamic music in the background, Samantha struck some magnificent poses in different outfits.

Her post soon went viral and garnered more than 6.5 lakh likes on Instagram. However, Samantha’s new endorsement was not welcomed by a section of her fans. Disheartened by the fact that she was promoting a liquor brand, many fans were quick to show their disapproval in the comment section.

While reminding the health risks involved with the consumption of alcohol one user wrote, “This is injurious to health." Another user, too, expressed his disappointment over the endorsement and wrote, “Samantha, it feels bad that you are also doing these types of advertisements."

Although there were many users, who voiced their discontent, there were numerous other fans of Samantha who encouraged her. “You are unstoppable," one wrote. Captivated by her charm, many dropped heart-eyed and fire emoticons for Samantha and hailed her as “queen" and “star".

Earlier, Samantha drew flak after she played a negative role in the Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man - Season 2. She had said in an interview that she was always eager to pick roles that were challenging and refrained from responding to the controversy.

