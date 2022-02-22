Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Photo With Nayanthara to Celebrate Their 'Special Friendship' on Twosday

Actress Samantha dropped an adorable photo with her friend Nayanthara on the special day of twos day. For the uninitiated, today, February 22, 2022, is a once-in-a-lifetime day when the date numbers line up to be 22/2/22. The date is called symmetrical or palindrome because the numbers read the same backwards and forward. With this date falling on a Tuesday, social media users have dubbed it Twosday. In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen hugging Samantha. She captioned it as, “Her caption read, “20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special ✨ To our special friendship #Nayanthara 💕She’s not on social media but she sends you her love 😘"

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara plays the role of Kanmani while Samantha is essaying the role of Khatija, both in love with the same man.

The movie is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. This is his first movie with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi since Naanum Rowdydhaan in 2015. The film also marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first film since she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha is currently holidaying in Kerala with her best friend. The actress had previously shared pictures from her visits to Athirappilly Water Falls. On Sunday, Samantha took off for the beach at Allepey, Kerela, with her best friend in tow and shared pictures from their visit.

Recently, she also revealed the first look of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared the poster in which she was seen wearing a white ensemble with flower embellishments and lost in thought. Seated on a stone in the middle of the forest, Samantha is surrounded by numerous wildlife animals, including deers and swans.

