Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress made her Hindi debut with the hit web series ‘The Family Man 2’ and also managed to woo the audience with her special dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. Besides acting, Samantha has also cemented her footing on Instagram where she enjoys a following of whopping 24.8 millions. Thus, it’s natural for her to rake in some serious money through social media posts.

Considering that the Yashoda actress is a brand ambassador of multiple high-end brands and often promotes fashion as well as health and wellness products from Myntra, Munch, PhonePe, Mamaearth, and more, a report by Siasat cites that Samantha mints around Rs 3 crores from her endorsement posts alone. As opposed to her previous fees of Rs 8-10 lakh for promotional posts, the actress now charges Rs 20 lakh per post which is at par with other mainstream celebs.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Shaakuntalam. The film will portray the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha had also made headlines after she shared her first look from the Indian installment of Citadel which will be directed by Raj and DK. The spy-universe franchise that is already underworks in Hollywood and is being helmed by the Russo Brothers will consist of several spin-offs based in different countries. One of them being India that’ll feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka Chopra who will headline the Richard Madden starrer film had welcomed Samantha on board with a sweet message.

