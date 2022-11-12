Samantha Ruth Prabhu Earns Jalebi from Trainer After Yashoda Performance, Says 'You Didn’t Let Me Give Up'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda has been receiving a great response at the box office. The actress received positive reviews for her performance in the film. And to celebrate the occasion, Samantha’s fitness trainer, Junaid Shaikh, brought the actress’ favourite dessert, Jalebi, for her. And who could say no to a cheat meal when their fitness trainer is offering it?

Sharing a snap with her fitness trainer on Instagram, Samantha wrote he never had been impressed by her until Yashoda happened. The actress offered a glimpse into her preparation for the role and shared a video of her workout session along with a board suggesting the weight she had lost.

In the captions, Samatha penned a heartfelt note for her trainer. “Junaid Shaikh has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thank you," she wrote.

Soon after the post got public thousands of likes and lovely comments poured into the comments section. In fact, many well-known faces commented, one of them is Samyuktha Hegde who wrote, “You are a constant inspiration". Bollywood star Varun Dhawan simply dropped a red heart emoticon.

While the Yashoda has received positive reviews from critics, Samantha’s past few days have been easy. The actress recently confirmed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. It is not one, but a group of rare conditions. Myositis makes your immune system attack the muscles. The disease could be caused by one or more multiple conditions that lead to inflammation in the muscles.

