Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In a White Suit; Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved actresses and there is no doubt about it. She is an absolute fashionista and is often hailed for her sartorial choices. On Thursday, Samantha was snapped in Mumbai when she left everyone completely stunned with her all-white attire. She sported a white pant-suit and layered it with a blazer of the same colour. The actress also wore black goggles to step up her fashion game and looked gorgeous as ever.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen walking toward her car as she posed for the paparazzi. Do not forget to miss her million-dollar smile!

Even though the reason for Samantha’s visit to Mumbai is not known, it is speculated that it could be related to Citadel India. Samantha will be the lead in the Indian version of the international series along with Varun Dhawan.

Earlier this month too, Samantha was snapped at the Mumbai airport when a paparazzo got too close to her. However, Samantha took a step back, maintaining a smile on her face. Her bodyguard also quickly came into action and ensured that either Samantha or the cameraman do not get hurt during the photo op. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. The film portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata. It will be released on February 17 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

